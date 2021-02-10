Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.75 ($84.41).

FME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.50 ($66.47). 985,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

