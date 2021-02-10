Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 32.2%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price was up 32.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 768,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 482,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$187.47 million and a PE ratio of -89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

