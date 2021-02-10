Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FUPBY stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.