Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.89

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 9221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.