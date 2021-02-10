Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Down 5.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.21. 1,751,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,965,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Fuel Tech worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

