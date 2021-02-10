FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

