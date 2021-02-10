Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 10.3% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 158,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 193,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several analysts have commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

