Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $304,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,310. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

