Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $727,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 44,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,699. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

