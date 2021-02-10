Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $314.28. 18,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.63 and a 200-day moving average of $242.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.