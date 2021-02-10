Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,109. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

