Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,934,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

