FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

DEN opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

