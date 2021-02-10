FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alteryx, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alteryx in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -513.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

