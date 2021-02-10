FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Cut by William Blair

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:RBA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

