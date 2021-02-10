FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square Enix in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $68.31 on Monday. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

