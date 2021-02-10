FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

