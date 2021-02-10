FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Capri stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.