FY2021 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97).

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.84.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $8,551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.