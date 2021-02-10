FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raised by G.Research

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. G.Research also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.44 on Monday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

