FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unilever PLC Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

