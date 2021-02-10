Gabalex Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

