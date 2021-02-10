Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.05. Galileo Resources shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,262,050 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.