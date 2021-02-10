Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $7.40 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.