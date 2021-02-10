Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

SCHR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,151. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

