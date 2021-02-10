Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 195,834 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $75.66. 84,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

