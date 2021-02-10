Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases Shares of 259,158 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 259,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,011 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.