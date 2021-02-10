Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:IT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.64. 530,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.