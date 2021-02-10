GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, "GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco."

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

GLOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

