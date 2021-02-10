GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Achieves $89,093.95

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $89,093.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00399361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.