Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 7,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.32.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

