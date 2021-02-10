Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will post its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $275.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.23.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.