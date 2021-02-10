General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

NASDAQ GFN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a PE ratio of 165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. General Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.25.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

