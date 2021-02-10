General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-5.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 2,242,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,382,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,153 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,996 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

