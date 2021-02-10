Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

G stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 57,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,708. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

