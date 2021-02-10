Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

NYSE:G traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,708. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

