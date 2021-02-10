George Frederick Fink Purchases 4,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,223,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,379,861.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink acquired 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$18,322.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

