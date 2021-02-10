Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been given a €87.50 ($102.94) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €93.65 ($110.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.83 and a 200-day moving average of €93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.55.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.