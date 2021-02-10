GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $141,586.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.98 or 0.01152898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.97 or 0.05468203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032357 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

