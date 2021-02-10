GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,671.33 ($21.84).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,281 ($16.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.06. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a market cap of £64.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.61%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have acquired 37,237 shares of company stock worth $51,229,142 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

