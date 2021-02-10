Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

