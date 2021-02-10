Global Payments Inc. (GPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of GPN opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.06. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

