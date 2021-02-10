Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:GPN opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

