Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) stock opened at C$22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$507.08 million and a PE ratio of 449.00. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.67.

Get Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) alerts:

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.