Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.43

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.43 and last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 577.92%.

About Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

