Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.50. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,162,077 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

