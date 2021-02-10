Globalstar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 191,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 15,556 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.44. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

