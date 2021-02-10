Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Globe Life by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Globe Life by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Globe Life by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,572. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

