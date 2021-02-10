Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

