GoByte (GBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,046.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. GoByte has a market cap of $215,234.03 and approximately $5,046.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014288 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,319,322 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

